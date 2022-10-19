NEWPORT — An incident reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement Center on Sunday led to a man being charged with kidnapping/abduction and simple assault.
Newport Police Department Officer Alex Reese reported he and Sgt. William Garber responded to Lowe’s off Epley Road after a physical altercation had been reported. The original call received was regarding a man physically abusing a child inside the store.
Before the officers arrived at the store, central dispatch notified them that the vehicle had left the scene and was being followed by a truck. A female witness in the store parking lot told the officers she had seen what happened.
She said that there was a female between 20 and 25 years of age involved in the altercation, and that a man had taken off down Cosby Highway in a silver 2009 Honda Accord. When the officers got back on Cosby Highway, central dispatch advised the truck following the Honda reported they were on I-40 westbound passing the 432 mile marker heading toward Jefferson County.
Officer Reese and Sgt. Garber got on the interstate trying to catch the vehicle. Patrolman Joshyua Shults and Patrolman Shane Bower were already on the interstate. Sgt. Garber instructed them to continue pursuit and try to catch up to the vehicle.
Officer Reese and Sgt. Garber returned to Lowe’s to speak with witnesses and get additional details regarding what happened. The original caller, a Lowe’s employee, was still at the scene when the officers returned to the store.
The Lowe’s employee said, “I was talking to a department supervisor and a coworker when I heard a woman yell, “stop.” I turned around on the forklift and witnessed a man running around a car and pushing a woman into the car. The woman tried getting out of the car again and the man punched her in the face and pushed her back in the car again.”
The witness said as she was running toward the car to check on the woman, the man jumped into the vehicle and sped off. The witness told the department supervisor to call the police and she ran inside to get the store manager and make her aware of the situation.
Shults and Bower made contact with the vehicle on I-81 at Exit 4. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Shawn Dewayne Gatens, 48. The passenger in the vehicle told officers the altercation was not physical, but another witness also disputed her claim.
The driver of the pickup who followed the Honda and kept in contact with central dispatch said he was at Lowe’s when the incident took place. He said he had seen the male suspect (Gatens) hit the female victim several times, and when the car fled from the parking lot, he chased after them.
He said that at the red light on Epley Road and Cosby Highway, he saw the woman try to open the passenger side door and try to exit the vehicle, but Gatens would not allow her to do so. The witness said he stayed behind the Honda when they got onto the interstate, which helped the Newport Police Department apprehend the suspect.
Gatens was charged with kidnapping/abduction, driving with a license suspended/canceled/revoked, domestic assault, and simple assault. He was transported to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Jail Annex.
