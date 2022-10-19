NEWPORT — An incident reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement Center on Sunday led to a man being charged with kidnapping/abduction and simple assault.

Newport Police Department Officer Alex Reese reported he and Sgt. William Garber responded to Lowe’s off Epley Road after a physical altercation had been reported. The original call received was regarding a man physically abusing a child inside the store.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.