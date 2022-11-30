Wouldn’t you know it? Two of the shelves on my refrigerator door cracked almost simultaneously and had to be discarded. I stewed over this for a while and within a few weeks a plan began to formulate in my mind. My first thought was to put this old hunk of junk in the garage and purchase a new fridge.

I thought about that for a while, but then an even better idea came to me. Why not just chuck all the appliances and get new upgraded ones? The dishwasher isn’t quite as quiet as the newer models, and with two new appliances then the stove would be a little of a mismatch.

