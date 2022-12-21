The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Dec. 13 in regular session. The board approved ordinances, reappointed commission members and approved bids. All board members were present.
A public hearing was held regarding the consideration of the second reading of two ordinances:
- Ordinance 2022-16 budget amendment for Newport Grammar School and Ordinance 2022-17 amending the zoning map for the City of Newport rezoning properties on West Main Street. There were no public comments at the hearing.
Ordinance 2022-16 passed on second reading, but Community Development Director Gary Carver asked the board to make an adjustment to Ordinance 2022-17. He said that the rezoning of property along Main Street would be helpful, but the new owners of the Rhyne Lumber building, at 211 West Main Street, will be operating a business that will require rail access and may include some light manufacturing, so he asked it be omitted from the ordinance when it was passed.
City Attorney Terry Hurst said that all properties were included with the first reading, but the motion could be made to pass the ordinance on the second reading excluding the property at 211 West Main Street. With a motion made by Vice Mayor Connie Ball, which was seconded by Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, the board passed the ordinance on the second reading was passed while excluding the old Rhyne Lumber Company building from the rezoning process.
In other business, the board passed the following:
- The first reading of Ordinance 2022-18, a budget amendment for Newport Grammar School.
- Resolution 2022-12 to change the signatures on the city bank accounts, was approved. City Recorder Tina Matthews said that it was necessary after each election and applied to all bank accounts.
- Upon the request of Carver, the board approved Resolution 2022-13, which involves hiring administrative service, Community Development Partners, LLC, for the ARC grant Phase II, a downtown stormwater grant that involves a $400,000 match.
- Resolution 2022-14, to hire an engineering service for ARC grant Phase II was approved. The firm used for the service will be Mattern and Craig.
- The board also passed Resolution 2022-15 allowing the Newport Police Department to apply for the Violent Crime Intervention Fund. Police Chief Maurice Shults said it is a formulary grant, and he would expect the police department to get a $128,000 grant, which does not require matching funds.
- Upon the request of City Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery, the board approved contracts with Lose Design for five parks and recreation projects. City Administrator James Finchum explained the contracts were to show the city was committed to parks and recreation, and that the actual projects will get underway as funds become available.
- The board also approved Newport Utilities letter of credit renewal with Commercial Bank. It is the third year the process has taken place, and the current letter expires in February. The letter needs to be approved prior to expiration. It is not for new financing, but is in regards to a building NU is leasing to the moonshine distillery.
Bids, purchases and expenses
City Street Superintendent Ben Hicks recommended the city accept the bid from Cargill Company for the annual salt contract. He said that the cost would be $103.55 per ton, which is higher than last year but less than any other bids. The board approved the contract and accepted Cargill Company’s bid.
Dockery asked the board to approve a bid for $66,350 for two 10-ton HVAC units for the basketball court area of the community center. The board approved the request, and funds were pre-budgeted for the purpose.
Reappointments to commissions, boards and committees
The board reappointed Alderman Steve Smith to the Newport Planning Commission and reappointed Genevieve Dalton to the Newport Housing Authority board.
Other business
The city administrator wanted it on the record that there was an emergency situation in which the heat went out at city hall. He pointed out he called the board members and the mayor to report the incident, then declared it an emergency to get the repairs done.
Finchum also reported that more of the roof has caved in at the city animal shelter. He said that he had contacted Mike McCarter, a representative for the landlord, and McCarter had said he would try to get them another building to move into.
“We did the best that we could to patch it,” Finchum said. “The whole roof is going to fall in. We need to make plans to address the issue.”
He said that the city plans to purchase six acres of property from the county in the industrial park, and then construct an animal control facility in conjunction with the county. Plans are then to build a new street department garage on the property as well.
“At the rate that (animal shelter) building is deteriorating, we need to get something done. If Mike (McCarter) can find us a temporary building, the urgency won’t be as bad. Hopefully, we can get something underway next year,” Finchum explained.
He said that McCarter was supposed to have called back, but had not. He did not know the status of the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.