ALPS Adult Day Services: 600 N. Daisy St., Morristown; limited to 12 adults per class: classes cancelled for time being
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)—Mondays (6 and 8 p.m.), Tuesdays (6 p.m.), Saturdays (11 a.m.), First Baptist Church; Broadway; Mondays—Fridays, noon, First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave.
American Legion Post 41: second Tuesday; 6 p.m., Cocke County Memorial Building, 103 Cosby Hwy. Enter through door across from Newport Fire Department. Past and prospective members welcome. For more information, call Commander David Mills (423-608-8168).
Celebrate Recovery: every Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave., Newport; dinner at 6 p.m.; large groups at 6:30 p.m.; sharing group meetings at 7 p.m.; groups for chemical dependency, grief and pain or loss; family support, and codependency. Child care provided. For more information, call 423-623-6067; visit FaceBook at Celebrate Recovery at Newport or visit fumcnewport.org.
Cocke County Beekeepers Association: first Tuesday of each month; Courthouse Annex; 6:30 p.m.; all interested parties invited; no experience required; no cost to attend
Cocke County Board of Education: Zoom meeting on Thursday, May 14. For access on how to access this meeting, call the Cocke County Schools Central Office at 423-623-7821, ext. 2010.
Cocke County CLB Budget Committee: Thursday, May 14, Tuesday, May 19, Thursday, May 21, Tuesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 28: 4:00 p.m., Chancery Courtroom in Cocke County Courthouse Annex
Community Bingo: every fourth Wednesday; Newport Health & Rehabilitation Center, 135 Generation Dr., Newport; all invited
Dandridge Ministerial Association: first Thursdays; all ministers invited
Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 102: third Thursdays at Chapter Hall, 148 Pine St; potluck dinner at 6 p.m.; meetings at 7 p.m. All veterans who were sick/injured while on duty and received an Honorable Discharge may be eligible for membership. For more information, call 423-532-8310.
In God’s Hands: support group for anyone who has suffered loss of a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, or death. First Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Edgemont Church of God, 202 Clevenger Cut-off Rd., Newport (off Carson Springs Rd.). Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, or friends—all are welcome.
Keep Cocke County Beautiful: every third Friday; East TN Coffee Company; noon. For more information, call 423-623-1050.
Narcotics Anonymous: Every Friday, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 261 E. Broadway, Newport. For more information, call 423-623-0353.
Newport Aktion Club: second Thursday; Douglas Cooperative, Inc., 465 Learning Road, Newport; a division of Kiwanis; discussion of local community projects; noon; lunch provided for $5 donation
Newport City Board of Education: Monday, May 18, 5:30 p.m., Newport Grammar School auditorium. Open to the public
Newport/Cocke County Economic Development and Cocke County Partnership: Zoom meetings on Thursday, May 21, starting at 5:30 p.m. Any member of the public wishing to be included may call the EDC office (423-623-3008) and arrangements will be made to accommodate the request.
RID (Remove Illegal Dumpsites): every third Friday, East TN Coffee Company; 11:30 a.m., for more information, call 423-623-1050
Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice Grief Support Group: cancelled until further notice
Stepping Into Freedom: Christ-centered 12-step recovery program; Wednesdays: 9 a.m., Empower Cocke County, 340 E. Broadway, Newport
