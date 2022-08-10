The East Tennessee Development District has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the University of Tennessee System, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Oak Ridge National Lab and others across East Tennessee to engage local communities and develop a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the ETDD 16-county region, which includes: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union.
ETDD and its partners have collaborated during the past six months to create a comprehensive report aimed at addressing and managing issues of regional importance.
The report is available to view and open for public comment during a 30-day period beginning on Aug. 10. Comments can be sent to Tim Hendrick at thendrick@etdd.org.
This is an opportunity for anyone in the 16-county region to offer comments or make suggestions on improving the plan.
ETDD and community representatives worked diligently to collect data for the report using focus groups, surveys, and in-person working sessions, all in an effort to gain insights into the region’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
“This was truly an all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Rick Yakubic, Executive Director of ETDD. “We wanted this CEDS to be a representation of every community in our region and I’m confident we achieved that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.