C-5 Logo

A new school year is here, and Newport Plain Talk is partnering once again with the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) to support local efforts related to kindergarten readiness.

C-5 holds a vision that all children in Cocke County will enter kindergarten ready to learn. Both the Cocke County and Newport City School Systems use the Brigance Screening, a quick and reliable assessment to measure a child’s readiness for kindergarten.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.