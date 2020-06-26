Gibbons sworn in by Judge Moore
Emily Gibbons, right, was sworn in by Hon. Carter S. Moore on Wednesday, June 24, as an intern in the office of District Attorney General James B. Dunn, left. Gibbons, a third year law student at Lincoln Memorial University, holds a limited license to practice law. The daughter of Steve and Angela Gibbons of Kodak, she is a Sevier County High School graduate in 2015 and graduated cum laude from Middle Tennessee State University with degrees in multimedia journalism and political science. She will be working in the Newport office. Upon completing her law degree, Gibbons hopes to remain in East Tennessee working as a prosecutor.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

