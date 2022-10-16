The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce announced that online registration is now available for the annual Newport Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will look a little different than years past. The Partnership said it is looking forward to hosting its annual parade at night. It will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, beginning promptly at 6:30 pm. The parade starts at Debbie’s Drive-In and will continue down Broadway heading east through downtown Newport and will finish at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
This year the partnership is asking parade participants to embrace the theme “Christmas Nights & Magical Lights” and wants participants to think big and bright when incorporating lights on their floats.
The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 28. Cost is $10 for floats, $5 for vehicles or horses, and $5 for marchers (group of up to 15 people).
After Nov. 28, entries will include an additional $10.00 late fee. Late entries will not be included in the script.
Applications will be available on the stairs outside the Walters State double doors at 115 Mulberry Street in Newport. You can also print an application or register online at the website above. Parade entry fees are to be submitted with the parade application. If you are unable to complete your registration online, please call the office at 423-623-7201 for assistance.
“We look forward to celebrating this joyous time of year by facilitating this event for Cocke County!” said CCP Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey. “Our hope is that everyone will enjoy the season by supporting our community’s parade. During the parade, everyone will enjoy the Cocke County High School Band, floats, antique cars and tractors, children’s groups, and clubs and organizations from all over Cocke County! Whether you plan to be a participant or spectator we hope everyone enjoys this year’s parade and time with their families.”
The Parade will be shown again on Facebook live this year, compliments of the City of Newport. It will also be available for later viewing on YouTube and the Cocke County Partnership’s webpage.
For more information, please contact the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201.
