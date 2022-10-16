The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce announced that online registration is now available for the annual Newport Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will look a little different than years past. The Partnership said it is looking forward to hosting its annual parade at night. It will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, beginning promptly at 6:30 pm. The parade starts at Debbie’s Drive-In and will continue down Broadway heading east through downtown Newport and will finish at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.

This year the partnership is asking parade participants to embrace the theme “Christmas Nights & Magical Lights” and wants participants to think big and bright when incorporating lights on their floats.

