NASHVILLE—During National Voter Registration Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office is leading voter registration efforts in Tennessee with its 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition, Ann Dallas Dudley Award and Your Vote Matters program.

“Twenty years ago, Secretaries of State from across the nation established National Voter Registration Month,” said Secretary Hargett. “During September and throughout the year, my office is leading the effort to help all eligible Tennesseans get registered to vote. We are doing that by working with colleges, universities, high schools, businesses and other organizations to make sure everyone knows that it has never been easier to register or cast a ballot in Tennessee.”

