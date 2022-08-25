When the Fred Marvin Mooty clan exploded on the local scene in 1948, we (actually Fred Marvin and Josephine Celeste) had purchased the house located at 905 Fifth Street (to which I have referred as “across Lincoln from the Frogpond”).
The home is still standing there; but, of course, the address has changed due to the “911” new addresses; and after Fred Marvin and Josephine Celeste and Bobby (“The Music Man”) had all passed away, Freddy (“The Big Ugly”) and I agreed that we “were not planning on coming back to Newport” and we had best sell the house.
Big time mistake! Big time bummer! But, as my Training Instructor (commonly known as a “TI”) in the Air Force always said: “C’est la vie” which is French for “That’s the way the ball bounces”.
Anyway; life at 905 Fifth Street was filled with adventure. There was always a ball game of some kind going on; and lots of drama within the walls.
Mom always had a “Persian Long Hair” cat; and she (or he in one case) was always named “Beautiful.” I remember the male was a little addled most of time; and I guess it was because he was named “Beautiful.” I know I would have been if I had been ... well, you know!
Anyway!
The house had a coal furnace; and it was my job to keep the “stoker” (an automatic coal feeder to the fire pit) filled when I got big enough to lift the shovel. The chimney went to the roof (duh) and traversed the wall of the living room on the first floor.
So, in their “infinite wisdom” the builders decided to put a coal burning fireplace on that interior wall where the chimney was located. It actually worked really well; and it had a rather innocent looking gadget built in the floor of the fire pit which had two doors which were kept closed by two springs under there somewhere. It was connected by a duct system to the furnace in the basement below it.
It was basically a good idea and worked really well; and we could just rake the cold “coal clinkers” or “wood ashes” to it and their weight would open the doors and let the clinkers fall into the furnace (where they could safely be collected and spread out on the driveway, along with the walnuts) – but that’s a whole ‘nuther column.
Anyway, things were moving right on down the yellow brick at 905 Fifth when we began to miss “Beautiful” as she (or he, I forget) terrorized our matched pair of tan cocker spaniel dogs (Laddie and Lassie).
Mom was frantic; Fred Marvin was concerned; The Big Ugly was somewhat troubled; The Music Man was apprehensive; Me? I just figured Laddie or Lassie had finally had enough and . . . well, you know!
Then, the cries in the night began; and we looked and we searched and we moved heaven and earth trying to find her (him – I forget). And someone (probably me since I was always the sane one of the three boys) said: “I think it’s coming from the fireplace” (or words to that effect – I forget).
So, the work began to try to coax a cat from someplace where he (or she) doesn’t want to be; but doesn’t want you to remove her (him) – youknowwhaddimean?
Cut to the chase, we got Beautiful out of the clinker duct; cleaned her (him) up; and allowed her him (her) to resume the duties of “Chief Dog Tantalizer”.
I wonder if you are where you need to be – and want to be – in God’s Work? He wants you to be happy in what you are doing and how you are serving Him; and will move heaven and earth to bless you!
That is – if you are His Child!
Don’t know how to become His Child? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has written this column since the early seventies and sincerely appreciates the comments made by his readers. He has served Newport's West End Baptist Church for 37-38 years; and, at 81, is not ready for retirement yet.
