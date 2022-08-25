When the Fred Marvin Mooty clan exploded on the local scene in 1948, we (actually Fred Marvin and Josephine Celeste) had purchased the house located at 905 Fifth Street (to which I have referred as “across Lincoln from the Frogpond”).

The home is still standing there; but, of course, the address has changed due to the “911” new addresses; and after Fred Marvin and Josephine Celeste and Bobby (“The Music Man”) had all passed away, Freddy (“The Big Ugly”) and I agreed that we “were not planning on coming back to Newport” and we had best sell the house.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.