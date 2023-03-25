The Cocke County Education Foundation recognized four Celebrate Our Success award winners on Thursday evening. From left are honorees Dr. Eric Nease, Ronnie Nease and Mickey Blazer; Haley Ottinger Gentry, the granddaughter of the late Mary Dee Ottinger, who was honored posthumously, and Dr. Rich Lloyd, of the education foundation.
After a three-year delay caused by COVID, the Cocke County Education Foundation held its banquet on Thursday evening and recognized four Celebrate Our Success Award winners. The event was held at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
All four recipients are Parrottsville natives — Mickey Blazer, Ronnie Nease, Dr. Eric Nease and the late Mary Dee Ottinger. The education foundation presents the award to someone who acquired their elementary and high school education in Cocke County.
Mickey Blazer
Blazer is the executive vice president of pharmacy and fuel operations at K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., (Food City). He started his career in the grocery industry soon after graduation from Parrottsville High School and has worked with K-VA-T since 1977 having held various management roles.
He is married to the former Susan Renner, also a Parrottsville native. They have two children, Joseph, of Mt. Juliet, and Crysta, of Morristown. The Blazers reside in Morristown.
Ronnie Nease
Ronnie Nease retired in May 2021 from the Knox County Health Department after 32 years of service with the facility.
He is a 1971 graduate of Parrottsville High School, a 1975 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville (UTK) with a bachelor’s degree in dairy production. He received his Master of Science degree in animal nutrition from UTK.
Nease is the son of Mildred Nease, of Parrottsville, and the late George Ray Nease. He and his wife, Karen, have two children, Nathan and Megan. The Neases live in Mascot.
Dr. Eric Nease
Having attended Parrottsville Elementary School, Nease graduated from Cocke County High School in 1988. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 1992 and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis in 1996. He was valedictorian of both his high school class and his dental class.
He completed orthodontic training in Memphis and earned his Master of Dental Science degree. He holds membership in several professional organizations, and practices Spartanburg, SC.
He and his wife, Melody, have four grown children, Sydney, Cameron, Ashley and Reagan.
Mary Dee Ottinger
The posthumous honoree at the banquet was Mary Dee Ottinger, a longtime educator who died July 9, 2014. The daughter of Mel and Julia (Neas) Ottinger, she was born in 1920. She started her education in the two-room Baltimore School, then finished her elementary and high school education at Parrottsville School. She attended East Tennessee State College, and after graduating in 1942, she started teaching.
She and her husband, Willis Ottinger, had one son, Allen.
