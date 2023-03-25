Celebrate Our Success honorees

The Cocke County Education Foundation recognized four Celebrate Our Success award winners on Thursday evening. From left are honorees Dr. Eric Nease, Ronnie Nease and Mickey Blazer; Haley Ottinger Gentry, the granddaughter of the late Mary Dee Ottinger, who was honored posthumously, and Dr. Rich Lloyd, of the education foundation.

 Photo by Kathy Hemsworth

After a three-year delay caused by COVID, the Cocke County Education Foundation held its banquet on Thursday evening and recognized four Celebrate Our Success Award winners. The event was held at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.

All four recipients are Parrottsville natives — Mickey Blazer, Ronnie Nease, Dr. Eric Nease and the late Mary Dee Ottinger. The education foundation presents the award to someone who acquired their elementary and high school education in Cocke County.

