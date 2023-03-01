Quilts of Valor dinner

Members of the local Quilts of Valor are shown preparing food for the recent lasagna dinner fundraiser. From left clockwise are Claire Crouch, Sheilah Strobel, Holly Agnew and Gaylene Fairchild.

 Photo by Kathy Hemsworth

The Quilts of Valor group of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild, which was organized in 2015, has presented more than 500 quilts to military veterans.

These are Cocke County veterans who have served in different branches of the military. Many of them have been deployed or served during wartime.

