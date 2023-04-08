COSBY — A fundraiser is underway for Cosby Community Library. Thanks to the generosity of local residents and businesses, the library is selling raffle tickets for the chance to win prize baskets. There are six different baskets being given away.
Tickets are available for a $5 donation for a single ticket or a $10 donation for three tickets. Here is a closer look at the prizes that will be given away.
• Basket courtesy of Our Place: Shirt (they will let you switch the shirt for size and color you want), two pounds of Larry’s Smoky Mountain Coffee Blend, fizzy bath bomb (strong coffee scent) and earth soap (mountain air scent), $25 gift card. The prize package will be presented in an Our Place tote bag.
• Courtesy of Ole Smoky Moonshine: An extra-large shirt, a pour spout, three pins, keychain, shot glass, mask, one jar of strawberry mango margarita, a pop socket, and one pair of socks presented in a beautiful wooden box.
• Courtesy of Smoky Mountain Knife Works: An extra-large shirt, two baseball caps, Cold Steel — Axis machete with sheath, Smith’s multipurpose tool sharpener, True Utility stainless steel pocket knife, Gerber clip folding knife, Work Pro 15-in-1 multi-function knife, Schrade folding knife with carabiner, clip knife, Urban Gear folding knife and a Scarab all in an attractive bread box.
• Donated by Sandra and Debra: A package of size 2 diapers, wipes, baby lotion, infant spoons, hand-knit bib and washcloth set, hand-knit teddy bear, hand-knit blanket, hand-knit hat and booties all in a basket. • Donated by Sandra and Debra: One package of size 1 diapers, wipes, infant spoons, baby lotion, rattle with rings, hand-knit blanket, hand-knit bib and washcloth set, hand-knit hat and booties. It will be presented in a dinosaur diaper bag by 31.
• Donated by Crafty Farmer Sara and Debra: Hand-crocheted lavender throw, fuzzy socks, Pink brand lotion and soap, “Lavender clouds” lotion and soap, ice cream candle, two pairs of earrings, two bracelets, a notebook, a journal and pens.
Tickets are available at Cosby Community Library, 3579 Cosby Highway. Hours are Monday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday noon to 6 p.m.
