Robin Ballard of Hartford picked up two orphaned ducks and arranged transportation for them to go to a licensed fowl rehabber. In the process a grieving mother duck, whose own two eggs never hatched, took them as her own.
These baby opossums are siblings at Robin’s Nest currently. They are being rehabilitated for release back to the wild.
A baby opossum at Robin’s Nest is seen peeking out at her surroundings.
A litter of baby opossums at Robin’s Nest currently.
HARTFORD — At Robin’s Nest it is a typical spring morning. As she is tube feeding the smaller orphaned opossum babies her phone is already ringing. It is not uncommon to get five calls before noon asking her for help as people find orphaned and injured small wildlife animals.
Robin Ballard is doing her best as a licensed wildlife rehabber but admits the amount of wildlife coming in is at peak right now. Currently, she has 47 opossums and is in the process of releasing eight juvenile squirrels. There will be more opossums and baby squirrels coming.
This year, Ballard has been busier than ever after the death of Lynne McCoy, a well known rehabber in East Tennessee. Ballard would like to train new rehabbers which are badly needed. She also needs help with supplies which are now at record high costs.
The opossum lady
Because the orphaned baby opossums and squirrels have to be fed often, it is not uncommon to see Ballard out with her orphans in tow. Packing microwavable heating pads, bedding and formula, she often has to take them on her own appointments, errands or anywhere else she has to go that requires her to be away for more than a couple of hours.
During cold temperatures Ballard has been known to have a baby squirrel or two in a pouch kept close to her body for heat. At home in Hartford, Ballard is well known as the opossum lady because there are always so many orphaned baby opossums coming in.
‘I need help’
Ballard received her training under McCoy. Without McCoy to take in wildlife, Ballard is taking in more than ever. “I need help. I need people who want to train with me now to become licensed rehabbers themselves for next year. I need people willing to transport the animals to Robin’s Nest. I need supplies too,” Ballard told The Newport Plain Talk.
Wildlife rehabbers do not get paid for their time or supplies. Robin’s Nest depends on donations, but Ballard herself often has the majority of expenses. She has already used a whole bag of formula on the baby opossums alone this year, costing $124 plus tax. Additionally, older small wildlife needs fresh fruits and vegetables and the opossums will begin eating meat as Ballard prepares them for release.
Fowl play
Recently someone called Ballard about two baby ducks found alone with no mother. Ballard is not licensed to rehab fowl but she made sure to get them to a rehabber that was with the help of a kind volunteer. The facility was 87 miles away in Gray, Tennessee. That rehabber had just taken in a mother duck who had two unhatched eggs. The mother duck immediately took the two baby duck orphans as her own.
Fewer donations and higher prices
Fewer donations have come this year and the cost of supplies are higher than ever. Ballard would like to thank a friend whom she only met once who recently sent her a cash donation, Alice O’Neil from Pennsylvania. Ballard also wanted to thank the owners of Rip Roaring Adventures, who donated a deep freezer to store leftover restaurant scraps and frozen mice for her juvenile opossums.
If you would like to help Robin’s Nest, the following supplies are greatly needed:
Gift cards from Food City and Walmart for fresh fruits and vegetables
Lowes gift cards for materials to build nesting boxes
Iams dry dog food, goats milk
Esbilac 5-pound bags and Breeder’s Edge 5-pound bags available from Amazon
Amazon gift cards, paper towels, bleach, disinfectants and Kaytee Comfort 12-inch exercise wheels
Donations can be sent directly to Robin’s Nest or you can schedule a visit and bring them in person.
To contact Ballard for injured or orphaned small wildlife call (865) 382-2937. You can also call if you would like to volunteer, training directly with the animals or can transport them. Donations can be sent to Robin’s Nest at 3837 Trail Hollow Road, Cosby, TN 37722. In person visitors are welcome to Robin’s Nest by appointment only.
