English Mountain Christian Church, located at 166 Epley Road in Newport, is hosting a concert of Christmas music Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., presented by Sun-joo “Sunny” Oh, lyric-coloratura soprano and professor of voice in the at East Tennessee State University.

Song selections will include Handel’s He Shall Feed His Flocks from the “Messiah” and traditional and contemporary settings of beloved Christmas songs. One particular arrangement by Mark Hayes will combine Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring with The Coventry Carol. Another by Ruth Elaine Schram will combine All Through the Night, Silent Night, and Still, Still, Still. The event will include poems, scripture readings, and responsive readings to enhance the program. Throughout the program, the congregation will sing traditional Christmas Carols.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.