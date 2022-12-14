English Mountain Christian Church, located at 166 Epley Road in Newport, is hosting a concert of Christmas music Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., presented by Sun-joo “Sunny” Oh, lyric-coloratura soprano and professor of voice in the at East Tennessee State University.
Song selections will include Handel’s He Shall Feed His Flocks from the “Messiah” and traditional and contemporary settings of beloved Christmas songs. One particular arrangement by Mark Hayes will combine Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring with The Coventry Carol. Another by Ruth Elaine Schram will combine All Through the Night, Silent Night, and Still, Still, Still. The event will include poems, scripture readings, and responsive readings to enhance the program. Throughout the program, the congregation will sing traditional Christmas Carols.
Oh has earned a loyal following from audiences throughout the country with her charm and vocal agility. Her lyric-coloratura roles have received dazzling reviews from critics everywhere. On the orchestral stage, she expresses her strong spiritual inspiration in works such as Brahms’s Requiem, Haydn’s Creation, Beethoven’s Mass in C Major, Mozart’s Requiem, Vivaldi’s Gloria, and Handel’s Messiah, Theofanidis’ Here and Now. She is in demand as a soloist with symphonies both here and abroad.
A popular recitalist, Oh has given recitals throughout the eastern United States, Europe, Brazil, and her native South Korea. She received both Bachelor of Music and Master of Music in vocal performance from Sungshin’s Women’s University in Seoul, Korea. She studied in Rome, Italy, and received a diploma from AIDA Accademia. Upon completing her master’s degree, Oh toured Italy and Germany, eventually landing in Boston, where she earned a Graduate Performance Certificate from the Boston Conservatory. Sun-Joo received her Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of South Carolina.
Benjamin D. Caton, Newport native and emeritus professor in the ETSU Department of Music, will accompany this concert. Caton is the son of the late B. D. and Edna Caton and is a former pupil of the late Mrs. P. T. Bauman of Newport.
There is no admission charge. A dessert reception will follow the program.
