PC

Take the money you save on razors and shaving cream and support No-shave November.

There are 15 federal holidays observed each year and many other observances throughout the country proclaimed by states and local communities. Many of the non-federal observances are due to local events and decisions but others take up a cause that their organization uses to bring attention to a specific subject or cause. October has grown to be named as Cancer Awareness month to recognize women’s breast cancer and other female cancers.

November is best known for Thanksgiving, Election Day, Veterans Day, and the Marine Corps’ birthday. In my research, one internet site lists 20 different days and 60 different observances. These recognize such things like Cookie Monster Day, King Tut Day, National American Teddy Bear Day and even a Start Your Own Country Day. I am not sure how employers take workers calling in to say it’s the Stay At Home Because You Are Well Day.

Trending Recipe Videos




Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.