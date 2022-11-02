There are 15 federal holidays observed each year and many other observances throughout the country proclaimed by states and local communities. Many of the non-federal observances are due to local events and decisions but others take up a cause that their organization uses to bring attention to a specific subject or cause. October has grown to be named as Cancer Awareness month to recognize women’s breast cancer and other female cancers.
November is best known for Thanksgiving, Election Day, Veterans Day, and the Marine Corps’ birthday. In my research, one internet site lists 20 different days and 60 different observances. These recognize such things like Cookie Monster Day, King Tut Day, National American Teddy Bear Day and even a Start Your Own Country Day. I am not sure how employers take workers calling in to say it’s the Stay At Home Because You Are Well Day.
As we recognize the national holidays, remembering those who have served in the military on Veterans’ Day and fill our bellies on Thanksgiving one observance, “No-shave November,” brings attention to a serious subject: men’s cancer.
What started with the loss of their father, in 2007, to colon cancer, Matthew Hill’s eight children reinvented the No-shave November tradition. The family formed the “No-shave November” organization to raise awareness and funds for their charity. What began in Chicago in 2009, has grown into a national recognized event.
From their website the Hill organization shares its history:
“Participants of No-Shave November have always been willing to ditch their razors and, more recently, donate to cancer fighting foundations. From a few Facebook followers willing to donate their hard-earned money to thousands of donors championing against cancer, No-Shave November has become a nationwide celebration. Every November for the past 10 years, No-Shavers have donated the cost of grooming (from a few dollars on razors to $100 on a salon visit) and helped our organization raise over $10 million to date.
While this family run, web-based organization has grown exponentially since 2009, No-Shave November’s goal has not changed. We promise to keep raising money for cancer prevention, education, and research and to let that hair grow in the process! We want every participant to embrace their hair for the many cancer patients that lose theirs due to vigorous treatments. We believe that together, anything is possible, and we’ll get closer to eradicating cancer one whisker at a time!”
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is March and each year, in November, the focus shifts to Prostrate Cancer, the most common type of non-skin cancer in the United States. Statics show that in the general population, one in eight men will be diagnosed with PC during their lifetime. The Department of Veterans Affairs statics show that one in five who served in the military will face this disease and diagnoses some 4,000 new cases of the disease each year. Veterans who are growing older, and especially those who were exposed to Agent Orange, face additional risk.
Campaigns like the No-shave November serve as a way to spread the word about PC and how to get help, early detection is the key to surviving. So, what are the warning signs of prostate cancer? There are normally no warning signs that a person will feel that has PC. The prostrate does not push against any other organs so you cannot feel a difference in its size as the tumor grows. The VA shares a list of possible symptoms that an examination can help determine the root cause for your particular case.
• A need to urinate frequently, especially at night, some- times urgently
• Difficulty starting or holding back urination
• Weak, dribbling, or interrupted flow of urine
• Painful or burning urination
• Difficulty in having an erection
• A decrease in the amount of fluid ejaculated
• Painful ejaculation
• Blood in the urine or semen
• Pressure or pain in the rectum
• Pain or stiffness in the lower back, hips, pelvis, or thighs
The most used method of checking for PC is the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test. This is done by drawing a small amount of blood that is tested for the amount of the PSA protein. When there is an enlargement of the prostrate the amount of protein increase and indicates a possible problem. Most who have had the PSA test know that the test result you want to hear is between a 3 or a 4.
If the results are over 4, the doctor should review you history to check previous levels. Many times, the doctor will retest in six months for any difference in the levels. If the levels are not extremely high the doctor may choose to continue to monitor you over a longer period. They may also do a digital rectal exam. If there are polyps found by the DRE, they will remove them and have tests run to determine if they are cancerous. If cancer is found the doctors will discuss the options with the Veteran to find the best treatment plan. The VA has over 489,000 prostrate cases in their system.
I have two close friends that have recently gone through this whole process. Both had high PSA that led to the DRE and polyp removal that tested positive. Both got the same treatment with removing the polyps and radiation treatment. I am happy to say both continue to now be cancer free. Due to modern ways to treat localized PC that is caught at an early stage the 5 year chance of survival is 100%, 98% will live 10-plus years.
I hope this story will encourage all my readers, especially those who are older, to contact their primary care doctor for a PSA test. The sooner the better!
AGENT ORANGE
The new Agent Orange Review 2022 has just been released. The following describes all of the locations that have been added to the presumption list for AO health issues.
The VA says, “If you served on active duty in any of these locations, we’ll automatically assume (or “presume”) that you had exposure to Agent Orange.
• Exposure to Agent Orange in VietnamPresumed exposure on land in Vietnam, on a vessel operating on the inland waterways of Vietnam, or on a vessel operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia as defined in Public Law 116-23 (Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act 2019) between January 9, 1962 and May 7, 1975
• C-123 Airplanes and Agent Orange ResiduePossible exposure of C-123 flight, ground maintenance, and aeromedical crew members to herbicide residue in C-123 planes flown during and after after the Vietnam War
• Korean Demilitarized ZonePresumed exposure for units determined by VA and DoD to have operated along the demilitarized zone in Korea between Sept. 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971.
• Thailand Military BasesVA presumes (assumes) exposure to Agent Orange for Veterans who served on any U.S. or Royal Thai military base in Thailand from January 9, 1962, through June 30, 1976.
• Herbicide Tests and Storage Outside VietnamPossible exposure due to Department of Defense herbicide tests and storage at military installations in the United States and at locations in other countries, and locations added by the PACT Act.”
BEARD CONTEST KICKOFF
Veterans in Focus is using the No-shave November as a time to kick off their beard contest for 2023. The “To Shave or Not To Shave” fundraiser to support Wreaths Across America and VIF’s programs will be held in May (awaiting information on the site). VIF is currently building a website and will provide all the details before the end of the month.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of Rep. Harshbarger. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street, Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10-11:30 a.m. For more information call 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.. You can contact Commander Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 to 4. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. For more information contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
