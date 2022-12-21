I want an electric bike, Funko pops,coloring books and more Legos. Please bring my little brother hot wheels and cocomelon toys . Thank you Santa!
Hunter Shults
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have crayons for Christmas. I would also like to have my own printer paper. Thank you Santa!
Love, Tyler Bowden
Dear Santa,
My name is Jerra Farley. I am 6 years old and a first grader at Newport Grammar School in Mrs. DeLisle’ s class. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas please bring me some stuffed animals, squishies, dolls, Barbie’s and an art set.
Thank you, I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!
Love,
Jerra
Dear Santa,
I would like a new power wheels car, a hamster, and a virtual reality. My sister Lyzah wants fidgets, Gracie my other sister wants clothes. Momma and daddy just want the world to be happy. I’ll make you some cookies and leave you some milk too.
Love,
Aden Messer
Dear Santa,
I would like a new race car, some pants with kitties on them, a gabbys dollhouse shirt and gabbys dollhouse shoes.
Love-Lily Hartsell
Dear Santa,
My name is Rachel and I live in Newport Tennessee. How are you? I am fine. Can I please have a laptop for Christmas? My little sissy Rikki wants a puppy please.
Thank you and have a merry Christmas Santa!
Love.. Rachel Gibson!
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia Reece. I am 7. I would really love a iPad and oculus for Christmas.
They would really help me learn about things around the world. I promise, i will make sure to homework is done first,
Thak you Santa. Amelia Reece
Dear Santa,
I would like a new snow globe and a decoration for me. And a lot of decorations. And a first place ribbon. Thank you for my decorations!
From, Branson Short
Dear Santa, for Christmas I want a TN and a gaming headset to play Fortnite. Also a big box of Legos and a firetruck bed. One more thing, a paw patrol set and that’s it.
Love, Austin Eddington
Dear Santa,
I want a fedrlen And I want a baby dall, And I want a barbie dreamhouse. And I want a blinger.
Merry Christmas! Madi Gregg
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a new pet. I lost my cat Lulu and I miss her very much.I would also like doll food and doll diapers, cuz I'm really needing them. I really want a make up set too.
I miss you and I hope you have the best Christmas ever! What kind of cookies do you like?
