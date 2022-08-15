New Business 2nd Highest

In the second quarter of 2022, 19,719 new entities filed. To put the strength of that quarter in perspective, the total was 59% higher than the second quarter of 2020 and 71% higher than in 2019. Tennessee’s unemployment also stayed at 3.3%, below the national rate of 3.6%.

 UT Boyd Center

NASHVILLE—According to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by the Secretary of State’s office, Tennessee experienced the second largest number of new entity filings for a second quarter in the 24-year history of data being collected.

“Tennessee continues its robust record of new business creation and attracting firms to relocate in our state,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our state leaders continue to maintain a business environment that encourages investment and jobs. In fact, Tennessee’s economy grew at the highest rate of any state in the nation last year.”

