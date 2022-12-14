Well … some of our birthdays seem like big ones. I remember how exciting 16 was. Then at 21 I had really arrived. When 30 came along I was happily married with three little ones. Those were such busy and fun-filled days juggling household chores and taking care of my little brood. Their dad worked offshore, so I was super busy every other week when he was working.

Much has changed in my life since then with Glen R’s passing leaving me an empty nester and a young widow. It’s hard to believe that 16 years have come and gone since he died. We, of course, had planned growing old together, but that wasn’t God’s plan. Transitions that are unexpected and unwanted are always difficult, but as I have told people dealing with similar circumstances, I just kept walking and taking it one day at a time.

