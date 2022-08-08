NASHVILLE—Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennessee business owners to be aware of a scam that has resurfaced and is once again targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer from a company that goes by TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company.

“Our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations has recently received multiple complaints from business owners regarding this misleading mailer,” said Secretary Hargett. “We have seen scams like this before with the same deceptive language implying that a business must have a Certificate of Existence in our state. That is simply not the case. Business owners don’t need to waste their hard-earned money on a document that may not be necessary or would only cost $20 through our office.”

