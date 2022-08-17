Safety is important. Safety rules are necessary and should be followed. Accidents have clearly proven the needs for these regulations. The times and the culture both change, and what was once considered normal and acceptable can now be viewed as dangerous and unacceptable. Those who have come afterwards often look at these practices and exclaim, "I can't believe you did that!"
Following will be a look at some practices which those of us from the older generation who can recall the times when these were quite common. They weren't illegal, they weren't prohibited nor were they frowned upon. That was just the way it was done.
I'll admit to having experienced all of these. Which of the following have you done yourself or seen done…
Riding on the tailgate or in the bed of a pick-up truck? This is something most of us can recall having done. It does not have to be dangerous, as long as the driver and the riders behave responsibly, but do they always? I recall when our Boy Scout leader took a bunch of us 10–12-year-olds to Cherokee, NC in the back of his truck. We were anything but calm and still. A couple of times he had to stop and threaten us and we all made it back safely, but I think now what could have happened. Riding on the tailgate is much more dangerous but wasn't it fun when we did it? It was also fun to be on a sled that was being pulled across the snow or ice behind a truck.
Riding a bicycle without a helmet? Anyone over the age of 50 would probably have to plead guilty on this one. There have been bicycle accidents, but once we mastered the skill of riding one, most of us just took off and went wherever we wanted to go without helmets or kneepads. We'll have to admit, however, that there were skinned knees and elbows and an occasional broken bone. Did you ever see anyone riding on the handlebars while someone else pedaled the bike when neither was wearing a helmet?
Being treated with Merthiolate or mercurochrome? Those inevitable cuts and scrapes had to have attention and either of the two antiseptics was a quick remedy and painted the area orange. If you'll remember, Merthiolate burned, so we wanted the other. Neither is around now because of possible lead and mercury poisoning.
Riding in a vehicle without safety features? For us oldsters, these are "modern" inventions, as we can all recall when vehicles had none or might have had safety belts but certainly not shoulder harnesses. Do you remember when the harnesses were in the front seat but not the back? Babies and toddlers were just held on someone's lap, or they might have had a seat that hung over the regular seat with no restraints whatsoever. One of the features of a station wagon (Are they even manufactured now?) was a third, collapsible seat. In some models, the seat faced rear, and the riders (mostly children) looked at the cars behind them. Don't even think about a rear-end collision! Sticking an arm out of a car window was another unsafe practice many of us have done.
Playing outside with no adult supervision? This is an experience that most youngsters today do not have, but some of us remember those summer days when you went outside as soon as possible and stayed out until it was time to eat, or you were called inside. Sometimes you were restricted "not to leave the yard," but as you got older the farther away from home you could wander. Did you ever do anything you weren't supposed to do? Probably but maybe parents didn't find out. Most parents wouldn't have been pleased to know you had become a blood brother or blood sister with one of your friends. And while you were outside, did you ever go barefooted? Did you ever get a drink from the garden hose? If a parent saw that today, the kid would probably be rushed to the ER. Even climbing a tree is now considered risky.
Walking a distance without an adult? Most children used to have to walk to and from school, but what about other places? When we were seven, a friend and I got to walk to the Winston Theater for the afternoon matinee. Then a couple of years later, we were with a group at the Saturday night double feature (one of the films was "Frankenstein") and walked home at 11:30. The oldest ones in the group were probably 13 years old. Would parents allow that now? "Latchkey kid" may be a new term but the concept is not. Children always have been coming home to an empty house occasionally, but they didn't often need a key because the doors were not usually locked.
Traveling alone? This something that modern parents wouldn't allow, but many of you may recall having done that. Lady Bird Johnson told that when she was 6, she traveled from her home in Texas to visit relatives in Alabama. Her father just hung a tag around her neck as to where she was going. She said the porters on the train were wonderful to her. When he was 12, my father went home with his aunt from Lynchburg, VA. He came home alone on the train. When my sister was 10, she flew alone from Knoxville to Winston-Salem. A child today might be OK with that, but would the parents?
Getting a spanking? You may never have misbehaved, but I did and sometimes paid the penalty. My father usually used only a belt, but my mother used whatever was handiest - a yardstick, flyswatter, shoe, or switch. Sassing got the back of her hand. (She later said she was glad they didn't talk about child abuse then!) Now child rearing experts feel that any corporal punishment is wrong. You make your own conclusions. We sure didn't like it when it was being administered, but where would we be today if we'd never been punished?
Eating raw cookie dough or cake batter? It was a treat to be able to lick the beaters or the mixing bowl when a cake or cookies had been made. Now nutritionists point out how dangerous that can be because it contains raw eggs. Did you ever know, however, of any child getting sick from cake batter? Also, I never knew of anyone getting sick from eating anything made with the grease that was kept in a can on the kitchen stove.
Swimming in a river? After I learned to swim, one of the safety lectures I received was never to swim in a river. Nothing was spoken about pollution; it was all about the dangers of the currents and undertow, with some drowning examples mentioned. When I visited friends at Pittman Center and could swim in the Little Pigeon River, I felt really daring.
Going to the homes of strangers? When doing fundraisers or at Halloween, children often went alone at places where they did not know the residents. It was razor blades in apples that began the end of trick/treating as us older folks knew it. We sometimes got homemade cookies or popcorn balls. Mrs. Fred Jones gave out Kool-Aid drinks. Now children are told to go only to familiar places and never take anything that isn't pre-wrapped. Candy cigarettes are another treat you don't see anymore.
Having an unsafe toy? Now toys are manufactured with safety in mind. Anything with small parts is marked as unsafe for small children. How many of you knew someone who had a BB gun, or a chemistry set? These are now considered unsafe. What about a pocketknife? Having one of those was a rite-of-passage for a boy sometimes by the time he started school. Mumblety-peg used to be a playground game along with and knife showing. If a boy tried that today, he could be suspended, referred for counseling or perhaps zero-toleranced!
Shooting fireworks without adult supervision? In my youth, the variety of fireworks were not as available as they are today. It was just sparklers, 12-pack of firecrackers, cherry bombs, and M-80's. I had been warned of their danger and I never bought any, probably because I didn't know where they were sold, but I was present when a lot of them were detonated.
There were some other things that were regarded as wrong or dangerous then but we still did them: climbing out on a roof, putting a penny on the railroad track, crawling through a culvert, sticking your tongue to a freezer tray, exploring a cave, wandering around a construction site and snitching fruit from someone's yard - apples, cherries, grapes, strawberries.
If we had known then all that we know now, would we still have done all these things? Probably.
