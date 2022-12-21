Mrs. Mullins’ First Grade
Newport Grammar School
Dear Santa,
My name is Josiah Askew and I'm in 1st grade at NGS. For the most part I've been good this year and here's my wish list. I'd like a toy Dinosaur that you train, a Dinosaur mask, Mario Haunted Mansion Lego set, a few baby cows for the farm, real cows, Santa so Zack, my brother, can feed them. Santa, I also have a baby sister bring her a baby doll she's not been very good. My older sissy is having a baby so don't forget about baby Harlem. I will leave you some milk and cookies for a treat. Thank you Santa and we hope to see you soon.
Love your pal,
Josiah Askew
Dear Santa,
My name is Kynslee Boykin. This year for Christmas I would like to ask you for a backpack with smiley faves, maybe an apple watch, a giant white teddy bear, please bring my little sissies and my baby brother a present too. Can I please have some of the glitter markers and a feather headband? Oh and can you get my daddy a hat too please? Thank you so much Santa I love you and I miss my Elf Tiger. I hope you send him here so soon.
Love you,
Kynslee Boykin
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylee Chambers. I want a notebook, some slime, and some markers.
Love,
Kaylee Chambers
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryce Chappell. I want a firetruck please.
Love,
Bryce
Dear Santa,
My name is Kora Depew. I would like a pink camera, a cactus that dances, fake nails, a unicorn stuffie, lipstick, and that’s all.
Love,
Kora
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper France. I want a mini fridge for my room and new makeup. Love you Santa!
-Harper
Dear Santa,
I want a chew toy for my dog Rosie. I want lots of meow mix for pebbles the cat. For my brother a new switch game. I want a toy phone, a Nintendo switch game, and a Harry Potter toy set with all the characters. I have tried to be a good boy this year!
Love,
Wyatt Holder
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla Kyker. I want this flamingo that says uh oh got to go and some slime.
Love,
Layla
Dear Santa,
My name is Caynaan McKnight. I would like a minion robot and all of the DC toys. One more thing I want all of the goo jit zoos.
Love,
Caynaan
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! My name is Caroline Morrow and I am 7 years old. I have tried hard to be a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like to have a Smart Sketcher Projector, American Girl Doll accessories and furniture, and a Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse Playset. I will leave you cookies and milk and some carrots for your reindeer. Thank you, Santa
Love,
Caroline
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a vanity, magic mixie crystal ball, and a Avatar figure toy.
Love,
Emma Styles
Dear Santa,
My name is Zinny Titsworth. I would like a tamagotchi, a drone, a space jam shirt, a TV and a remote, any pet, a Fripp Island Visor, and a wish. My wish is that I will find my tinkerbell ornament, her wing. I also hope that my little brother will talk. I think that’s all.
Love,
Zinny
