(Prov 18:21) – Life and death are in a man’s words . . .
The old expression is: “Preach a sermon every day; and use words if you have to”. Well, I believe that while we are living a sermon, we need to use words to do it as well.
The Bible has a lot to say about what we say, how we say it, and to whom. In fact, we have the power of “life and death” in our words, as the Bible Verse at the top says.
Words are important! After all, God created the universe by “speaking it” and it was so; and our Lord Jesus was called THE WORD (John 1:10).
How many words do you use in an ordinary day? To illustrate, let’s take one of the novels of Tom Clancy; say like “The Hunt for Red October,” “Clear and Present Danger,” or “The Sum of All Fears”. You probably haven’t read them though, because they are always very thick, about 500-700 pages; so large, they could be used as lethal weapons. In his writing, Ray Pritchard said there are from 500,000 to 750,000 words in an average Tom Clancy novel.
How long would it take you to say as many words as he writes in one of his books? According to researchers, each one of you dear readers will open your mouth to speak an average of 700 times in a day. In those 700 times, you will use an average of 18,000 words. Those 18,000 words would translate to about 54 printed pages. That means that in one year, an average person would fill 66 books of 800 pages each. Every year, with the words of your mouth, you write 66 volumes that are larger than a Tom Clancy novel. No wonder Jesus said:
(Matt 12:37) - By your words you will either be condemned or justified.
With your words, you can say something that is worthwhile and helpful to mankind; or you can say things that are not only worthless, but hurtful.
Think of what a few words put together can convey. “Mr. Watson, come here, I want you,” were the first words spoken over the telephone; and “What hath God wrought?” were the first words sent by Morse code over the telegraph wire.
Former Congressman, Secretary of State, Senator, and Governor Edward Everett uttered 13,607 words in two hours at the dedication of the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania National Cemetery; and nobody remembers anything he said. Following him, President Abraham Lincoln gave his “Gettysburg Address” of 3 paragraphs (1 short, 1 medium, and 1 long) with 272 words which took 2 minutes; which is probably the most famous collection of words ever spoken by any American President.
Whether you know it or not, everything you have said this week has either been life-giving or death-dealing.
It has often been said: “You can’t take it to heaven with you”; but you can take your character and your reputation with you; and both of them can be ruined by someone’s lying words.
How many of your words this last week were words of encouragement? How many of your words were words to build up? How many times in the last week did you find it necessary to criticize, to tear down and destroy?
If you are a Believer, it means that somebody, somewhere, opened their mouth and gave you the Gospel from a pulpit, a lectern, a personal conversation, a card, a phone call, a printed page, or a microphone. What have you been doing to become a tree of life where you work, at your school, to your friends, to your neighbors, to your loved ones? By your words, you should give such good fruit that people come and want what you have.
In closing: “Be careful with your words. Once they are said, they can only be forgiven; but not forgotten” (Unknown).
Tom Mooty has written this column since the early 1970’s; and appreciates your comments. Please address all comments to either The Editor of the Newport Plain Talk or to tommooty15@gmail.com.
