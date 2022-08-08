KNOXVILLE—Hummingbirds and other winged creatures are the focus of Ijams Nature Center’s 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The highlight of this outdoor educational festival is the bird banding demonstration, a behind-the-scenes look at how scientists capture birds, how they are banded, and why banding is important. Certified master bander Mark Armstrong will weigh, measure, band and talk about the birds before allowing one person in each group to release the bird.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.