BYBEE — The Centerview Ruritan Club has a fundraising car show set for June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centerview Ruritan Club ballfield, located at the intersection of Highway 160 and Airport Road at 103 Airport Road in Bybee.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ballfield. Registration is $20 per vehicle.
Admission for spectators is $5 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. There will be crafts, food, music and door prizes.
There are categories for Best of Show, classics, customs, trucks, Jeeps, street rods, rat rods and motorcycles.
Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. in the Ruritan building. There will be 25 trophies presented.
All funds raised from the car show will benefit the Centerview Ruritan Club and all proceeds stay in the community.
Terry Dawson, a member of the Ruritan Club board of directors, said the fundraiser will cover expenses associated with Ruritan building. He said that this is the club’s first fundraiser since the COVID pandemic. He said funds are needed to cover the cost of utilities at the Ruritan building and to cover the costs associated with the club’s insurance on the property.
“We appreciate everyone’s support,” he said. “We hope it is a success, so we can make it an annual event.”
Centerview Ruritan Club is active in the community, helping with benefits for local residents and playing an active role in the school.
If you have questions or need additional information, call Terry or Judy Dawson at (423) 237-0481.
