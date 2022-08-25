COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine—On Sunday, September 11, 2022, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling on all Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
At 8:46 a.m., On Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC).
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Members of the WAA family, including staff, volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families, and veterans, will join to share in the patriotic act of waving the flag, and sharing the stories of those who raised their hand to serve following the events of that fateful day. The flag waving will start at 8:46 am ET, when on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC) and end at 10:03 am ET when four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Penn., on the same day.
The public can visit the organization’s Official Facebook page to share photos and videos from their own community flag waving. Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with WAA, their family, and their friends to help remember, honor and teach the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen a nation. Please use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.
WAA waves the American Flag every Tuesday morning between 9-10 a.m. ET and encourages the public to join them. Each week, messages of unity and remembrance are shared and the legacy of the “Freeport Flag Ladies” – who took to the Hill in Freeport on 9/11/01 following the events of that morning to hoist the flag and share a message of strength – lives on as it did each week for 18 years. After they retired on September 11, 2019, WAA took over the tradition and continues the weekly flag waving along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine.
Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years. After they retired on September 11, 2019, Wreaths Across America continued the weekly flag-waving tradition the following week on the same route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.