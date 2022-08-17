So, I met my friend, Art Toalston, with whom I worked hand in glove when I was working with Baptist Press at the Annual Southern Baptist Conventions. He was an excellent person with whom to work; very competent and caring – the epitome’ of what a Christian Believer should be.

I met him at Big Boys for lunch this week. He was having his car worked on at the Pit Stop; and, needless to say, it was a very enjoyable experience.

