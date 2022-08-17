So, I met my friend, Art Toalston, with whom I worked hand in glove when I was working with Baptist Press at the Annual Southern Baptist Conventions. He was an excellent person with whom to work; very competent and caring – the epitome’ of what a Christian Believer should be.
I met him at Big Boys for lunch this week. He was having his car worked on at the Pit Stop; and, needless to say, it was a very enjoyable experience.
Especially since he told me that he had just started walking down Cosby Highway to Broadway and turned into downtown. He thoroughly enjoyed seeing our downtown; and talking to whomever he could find.
He stopped in at the Plain Talk and engaged those folks in conversation. They were very friendly and nice to “that Nashvillian feller”.
He took pictures of The Resurrection Boxing headquarters; the First Baptist Church and the old bank building next to it. He wanted to discuss the extraordinary architecture of that old building and the building currently occupied by the Newport Police Department.
He turned over to Main Street (you know, not many communities have both a “Broadway” and a “Main Street”) – but I digress.
He saw the Dry Goods Store and where they are going out of business. He hadn’t seen such a store with “dry goods” in a long time. I shared with him that I was in school with the owner of that establishment; and he had been there – seems like “forever.”
Somebody told him about the moonshine places; and he quietly but quickly turned them down. I assured him those were my sentiments exactly.
He thoroughly enjoyed his excursion into our downtown; even thought he might like to come over again and see some more, and I assured him I was “down” with that. I have a million memories of downtown in my childhood.
Art got me stirred up; so I’ll do a little walking myself: The Gateway, City Milling, Taylor Grocery Company, Coffee Pot, Tony’s Sporting Goods, Jones Clothing, The Winston Theater, Lynn Allen Printing, The Park Theater, People’s Barber Shop, Broadway Barber Shop, The Plain Talk, First Baptist Church, First Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church, Christian Church, The Memorial Building, Newport Hardware, Lee Templin’s Electronics Repair, Newport Milling, Fisher Insurance, Nell’s Place, Roses Five and Dime, McNabb’s (Memorize it), Jenkins and Darwin, Rubles, Merchants and Planters Bank, Polly Parrot’s Station, Alex Fancher’s Station, Theo Parrott’s Station, Vard Calfee’s Station, Myers Chevrolet, The Busy Bee Restaurant, Driscoll and Ray, Western Auto, The Bootery, Firestone, The Holly Shop, Huffman’s Five and Dime, Seehorn Hardware, I J Smith and Bert Laymon Hardware, Butcher and Barker Hardware, Greer’s Mercantile, Kyker Motors, Minnis Drugs, Nelson-Bales Drugs, Stokely-Shults Drugs, The Depot, Eddie Sklar’s Store, Parks-Belk, Ceton Lewis’ Clothing, McNabb’s Jewelry, Somebody’s Shoe Repair, Rhea-Mims Hotel, Mims Clinic, Valentine-Shults Hospital, Lowe’s, Herb Stokely’s Shop, Rice Coal Company, Busler’s Florist, Scott Florist, Brown Funeral Home, Maloy’s Funeral Home, Holder Funeral Home, Art J. Fisher’s Station, Newport Laundry, Freeman’s Furniture, The Post Office, The City Hall/Fire Station/Power Company, Super Dollar Store, Cato’s, National Bank of Newport, Dentists’ Offices, Lawyers’ Offices, Doctor’s Offices; and on and on it went.
More will come to mind; and you will bring more to mind; but, suffice it to say; we had just ‘pert near everything we needed – downtown.
Heaven will be like that – with everything you need; and nothing you do not need!
I hope you are on your way there; because I would love to spend a few million years or so with as many friends as possible – but whether you go or not is in your hands and your choice!
Tom Mooty has written this column since the early '70s and sincerely appreciates the comments made by his readers. He has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church for 37-38 years; and is not ready for retirement yet. Mooty wants to thank the management and staff of The Newport Plain Talk for putting up with him down through these years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.