The Living Waters Church of God
Evangelist the Rev. Ronald Reagan will speak at 10:45 a.m., at The Living Waters Church of God, located next to Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Johnny Hill invites everyone to attend. For more information, call 423-237-9581.
Allen’s Missionary Baptist Church
Allen’s Missionary Baptist Church, Dark Hollow Road, Cosby, will have He's Alive singing on Sunday, August 28, at 10 a.m. Pastor Leon Large and congregation invite everyone to attend.
Mountain View Full Gospel in Jesus Name
Mountain View Full Gospel in Jesus Name, 1375 Cosby Highway, will have Homecoming on Sunday, August 28, at 10 a.m. The Smith Family will be singing. There will be no evening service. Pastor Carroll Miller and congregation invite everyone to attend.
Holders Grove
Holders Grove will have a special singing with Mitch and Rita Fine, September 11 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Lincoln Avenue Church of God
The congregation and pastor at Lincoln Avenue Church of God invite all to attend services on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church
The clothes closet at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church has reopened. The closet operates from 9:30 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church is located in Dandridge.
Newport First Church of God
Newport First Church of God has a rotating Clothing Closet available to the community before and after services. Bible Study is held every Wednesday evening at 6:15 p.m. with a fellowship meal beforehand and 5:30 p.m. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 6 p.m.
River St. Community Church
Pastor Bobby Phillips invites everyone to attend services at River St. Community Church. The church is located at 411 West Broadway (next to Liberty Tax) in Newport. Services are held on Thursdays and Saturdays starting at 7 p.m.
East TN Baptist Association
All Cocke County churches are invited to share in free packets of materials for your congregations to deliver throughout the community to spread the word of Christ. You can add a flyer or card with your church information to each packet. Every denomination is encouraged to join in this effort. For more information or to schedule a time to come by and pick up these materials, call the ETBA office at 423-623-8220.
Prayer meetings at Cocke County Courthouse
East Tennessee Baptist Association has prayer meetings on the Cocke County Courthouse steps the First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 423-623-8220.
Parrottsville United Methodist Church
The clothes closet at Parrottsville United Methodist Church has reopened. CDC guidelines will be observed; no one will be admitted without a face mask. Also, the number of people inside will be limited so that social distancing can be observed. The church asks for the public’s patience and understanding during this difficult time.
