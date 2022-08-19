American Legion Post 41 Honor Guard, pictured left to right: Clayton Presnell, Larry Hartsell, John Heist, Dwight Presnell, Robert Mousseau, Connie Parks, Robert Peterson. John Fiege, back to camera, is out front calling the shots.
Fair Board members serving on the breakfast line, pictured left to right: Jeanne Birdwell, Angie Gorman Shirley Ottinger, Emma, and Steve Balch.
Photos by Rob Watkins
The contest’s first winner was Emma Henry, right, who was drawing her prize from the group, held by Carlene Robinson who organized the event.
The oldest in the group were presented trophies by “Fairest of the Fair,” Karli Souder. Pictured left to right are: Senior Queen Sue Hurst, Souder and Senior King Ivan Parks.
NEWPORT—The 74{sup}th{/sup} annual Cocke County A & I 2022 Fair was opened Thursday morning by the American Legion Post 41’s Honor Guard leading off by presenting the American Flag. The group of about 100 people stood and saluted while ”Fairest of the Fair” Karli Souder sang the “National Anthem.” After the opening was finished people stood in line to get a plate full of fruit, biscuits and gravy, and sausage and ham.
Jeanne Birdwell, President of the Fair Board, said that the members of the Board made all the preparations and setup. She added that Sue Henry did all the cooking that had everyone licking their lips. The serving line was joined by the Karli Souder who also took meals to those with mobility problems.
After everyone was finished eating, the games set up by Carline Robinson, Manager of the Cocke County Senior Center, began. The first Bingo game required that the winning letter/number would form around the outside edge of the card, forming a “C” for Cocke County. Harold Howton, a retired Marine, kept calling numbers until they got a Bingo.
After the games were finished the crowd got to tour the newly painted buildings and be the first ones to see this year’s exhibits. Following this year’s theme, “Sew it, Grow it, Show it” the Exhibit Hall is full of quilts, vegetables, photo, and plants from throughout the community. Ms. Birdwell invites everyone to come out to this year’s fair and see all the new changes.
