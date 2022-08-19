NEWPORT—The 74{sup}th{/sup} annual Cocke County A & I 2022 Fair was opened Thursday morning by the American Legion Post 41’s Honor Guard leading off by presenting the American Flag. The group of about 100 people stood and saluted while ”Fairest of the Fair” Karli Souder sang the “National Anthem.” After the opening was finished people stood in line to get a plate full of fruit, biscuits and gravy, and sausage and ham.

Jeanne Birdwell, President of the Fair Board, said that the members of the Board made all the preparations and setup. She added that Sue Henry did all the cooking that had everyone licking their lips. The serving line was joined by the Karli Souder who also took meals to those with mobility problems.

