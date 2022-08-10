CLEVELAND, TN—USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest announced the annual schedule for opening and closing certain roads from September 6, 2022 through December 20, 2022. These roads are in the northern portion of the Cherokee National Forest and include Cocke County.

Certain roads in the Cherokee National Forest are systematically closed to motorized vehicle use to protect wildlife habitat, decrease wildlife disturbance, and reduce road maintenance costs. However, some of these roads are temporarily opened for short periods to provide seasonal public access for various uses including fall color viewing, hunting, and other uses.

