CLEVELAND, TN—USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest announced the annual schedule for opening and closing certain roads from September 6, 2022 through December 20, 2022. These roads are in the northern portion of the Cherokee National Forest and include Cocke County.
Certain roads in the Cherokee National Forest are systematically closed to motorized vehicle use to protect wildlife habitat, decrease wildlife disturbance, and reduce road maintenance costs. However, some of these roads are temporarily opened for short periods to provide seasonal public access for various uses including fall color viewing, hunting, and other uses.
Roads may be closed earlier than scheduled due to poor road conditions brought on by extreme weather conditions or fire danger. These weather conditions may include freezing/thawing, extreme drought, fire danger, or storm damage. In some cases, roads sustain severe damage from vehicle use and are closed to protect the various resources.
Forest visitors are asked to leave all gates free of obstructions and to not block gates when parking. Hunters are reminded it is illegal to discharge firearms from or across a National Forest System Road. For additional information, contact the following Forest Service offices: Unaka Ranger Station, Greeneville, TN – Phone: 423-638-4109; Watauga Ranger Station, Unicoi, TN - Phone: 423-735-1500.
For information regarding hunting seasons and regulations, contact the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region IV, Morristown, TN- Phone: 1-800-332-0900.
