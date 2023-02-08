Del Rio news By Nellie Haney Feb 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 12th birthday to my great-granddaughter, Cherris Faith Sperlin. Cherrish spent last weekend with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney.Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Norma Jean Stokely on Tuesday.Linda Stewart visited Norma Jean Stokely on Monday.Get well wishes to Shirley Haney. Her family needs prayers.Billy Jenkins is home after his heart surgery and is doing OK. They need prayers.Rose Norwood spent a few days with Gale Dunn.Get well wishes to Ruth McLain. She is in rehab. She needs prayers.Sunday lunch guests of Laz Ramsey were Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas and Mr. and Mrs. Matt Ramsey and Kaelynn and Lucas.Visiting Rose Norwood were Gale Dunn, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shropshire, Chase and Glenda Phillips and Rick, and me.I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Wilma Ramsey, who passed away. Also, I am sending sympathy to the family of Jimmy Morrow, who passed away.Joe Stokely was visiting Cindy Jackson and Destiny and Katrena on Thursday.Linda Stewart was visiting Norma Jean Stokely on Monday.Jeff Strom was visiting Mr. and Mrs. Bill Jenkins.Get well wishes to John James. He hasn’t been doing well.I hope everyone has a happy Valentine’s Day. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
