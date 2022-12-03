PARROTTSVILLE — Parrottsville’s newly elected commissioners were sworn in on Thursday evening. The commissioners include Ronnie Hommel, Gayla Hommel and Dennis Worley. Parrottsville Town Judge Melissia Ball administered the oath of office to the commissioners.

Several people, including local residents, members of the local fire department and Parrottsville Police Department officers were in attendance.

