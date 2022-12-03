Parrottsville commissioners Ronnie Hommel, Dennis Worley and Gayla Hommel were sworn in by Town Judge Melissia Ball on Thursday. In the background are Dewayne Daniel, outgoing mayor, and Thad Balch, outgoing commissioner, with Jeff Greene, town attorney.
Parrottsville commissioners Ronnie Hommel, Dennis Worley and Gayla Hommel were sworn in by Town Judge Melissia Ball on Thursday. In the background are Dewayne Daniel, outgoing mayor, and Thad Balch, outgoing commissioner, with Jeff Greene, town attorney.
PARROTTSVILLE — Parrottsville’s newly elected commissioners were sworn in on Thursday evening. The commissioners include Ronnie Hommel, Gayla Hommel and Dennis Worley. Parrottsville Town Judge Melissia Ball administered the oath of office to the commissioners.
Several people, including local residents, members of the local fire department and Parrottsville Police Department officers were in attendance.
Parrottsville Town Attorney Jeff Greene talked with the three commissioners privately, and they returned to the room to choose a mayor.
Greene asked if there were any nominations for mayor. Commissioner Ronnie Hommel, who served as mayor of the town in the past, said he would like to nominate Gayla Hommel. Greene asked if there were any other nominations, and Worley said he would also like to nominate Gayla Hommel.
A vote was taken with both Ronnie Hommel and Worley voting for Gayla Hommel as mayor. The town judge then gave Gayla Hommel the oath of office for mayor.
“I will do the best I can serving our community,” Gayla Hommel said. “I love our Town of Parrottsville, and am honored to be given this opportunity.”
She is the seventh mayor that the town has had, and only the second female mayor. Mary Keller was the first female mayor of Parrottsville.
Dewayne Daniel had served as mayor for the last eight years. He chose to not seek re-election. Thad Balch had served as a commissioner for the last eight years and had served a term as commissioner several years ago. He chose to not seek reelection as well.
Ronnie Hommel has served as mayor in the past and spent the last term as commissioner. He had sought reelection.
This is the first term for both Gayla Hommel and Dennis Worley.
Prior to the swearing in of the new commissioners, the meeting was called to order by Daniel. The outgoing commissioners approved amendments to the 2022-23 operating budget.
Daniel also told those in attendance that the meeting was Jayne Ann Ragan’s last act of duty as town recorder because she was retiring.
“We appreciate Jayne Ann and all she has done for the town,” Daniel said.
The town will be looking for a new recorder right away, as the recorder staffs town hall on the days that it is open. The town recorder must be certified and meet specific criteria.
Parrottsville Board of Mayor and Commissioners meet on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.