Veterans Day is Friday and there are several events planned this week in Cocke County to honor veterans.
Cocke County High School
This year’s CCHS Veterans Day program will begin at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium of the high school at 216 Hendrick.Drive. Veterans are asked to begin arriving at 9:15 am. Following the program there will be a lunch in the Library. Call the school office for more information at 423-623-8718.
Wellington Manor
Debbie D. Williams LMSW, with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, announced a Wellington Manor Veterans Day Event. On Friday, beginning at noon, the 10 veteran residents will be getting a hamburger steak dinner. The color guard is coming at 1 p.m. for a program. There will be music from The Banjo Man from UT Hospice and recognition/pinning afterward. They will be serving cake as well. You can contact Debbie at 423-623-0233 for more information.
Free veterans meal
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 is inviting all veterans in the community, and their families for a free veterans meal. A smoked chicken or pork dinner will be provided. The meal is free, but donations for the building fund will be greatly appreciated.
The open house begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. The hall is located at 148 Pine Street. For more information you can contact the hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander David Kenney at 423-623-7420.
Free meals and discounts
There are many restaurants and stores throughout Cocke County and the surrounding counties giving free meals and big discounts to veterans in recognition of Veterans Day. Here a few area locations with free meals and coupons:
Cracker Barrel, Little Caesars Pizza, Calhoun’s, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, Golden Corral, and many being added every day. The five Johnson Family restaurants are offering veterans 50% off of their personal meal during the entire month of November at their Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg restaurants. There are many more offers so I suggest you contact other local places to see if they have any discounts.
The link to dozens of discounts is: https://news.va.gov/109711/veterans-day-discounts-free-meals/utm_source=middle&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=VetResources&utm_id=02NOV2022
Food distribution
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12 is holding a food distribution Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Colboch Harley Davisson at 1830 N. Davy Crockett Parkway, Morristown.
You do need to bring some form of military ID, VA card, DD214, etc. If you know of a disabled veteran in need that is unable to make it to the event you can bring their ID on their behalf. Widows, widowers and family of service members are welcome as well. Please contact Tara Adkins at cvma1812pro@gmail.com, or call 865-964-7773.
Please send information, and dates for events two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
