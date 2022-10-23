If you are creative, love love to draw and are a Cocke County youth in grades 4-12, then the 4-H poster contest is beckoning.
The contest’s deadline is Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
What you need to know:
Posters must be horizontal, 14 inches tall and 22 inches long.
Think of a catchy theme or idea that promotes 4-H.
Posters can be made by a 4-H’er with help of an adult or all by their self!
Name, school, grade and teacher’s name should be clearly written on the back of each poster.
4-H has to be the topic for the poster.
Well-known cartoon figures such as “Peanuts,” “Garfield,” or “Sponge Bob” cannot be used because they are copyrighted.
3-D objects cannot extend more than 1/8 inch above the surface of the poster.
If the 4-H emblem is used on the poster, nothing should be placed on or blocking the emblem. The stem of the leaf should always turn to the right. The emblem should not be placed under words or graphics and the whole emblem must be used, do not distort or warp the dimensions. Copies can be picked up at the extension office
For more information and tips for posters, follow see the 4-H Facebook page at facebook.com/cockecounty4hclub or call the Cocke County Extension office at 423-623-7531 or stop by at 360 E. Main St in Newport Monday — Friday 8am-noon and 1-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.