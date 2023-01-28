Heather Land

Comedienne Heather Land will be appearing Feb. 3 at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

GREENEVILLE – Comedienne, author and singer, Heather Land, tells it like it is with sarcasm and Southern charm. Land takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Practically overnight, Land burst through the clutter of the online world with her hilarious and witty videos, which have garnered more than 300 million views. She has more than 2.8 million followers on Facebook. After privately sharing her hilarious musings about the oddities of daily life to her immediate friends, they dared her to share them publicly. When she reluctantly posted online, millions of people shared the videos and a true social media star was born. Over the course of only a few months, Land’s videos were shared by celebrities like Miranda Lambert and social tastemakers, immediately connecting with her down-to-earth personality and reaching hundreds of millions of people in the process.

