GREENEVILLE – Comedienne, author and singer, Heather Land, tells it like it is with sarcasm and Southern charm. Land takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Practically overnight, Land burst through the clutter of the online world with her hilarious and witty videos, which have garnered more than 300 million views. She has more than 2.8 million followers on Facebook. After privately sharing her hilarious musings about the oddities of daily life to her immediate friends, they dared her to share them publicly. When she reluctantly posted online, millions of people shared the videos and a true social media star was born. Over the course of only a few months, Land’s videos were shared by celebrities like Miranda Lambert and social tastemakers, immediately connecting with her down-to-earth personality and reaching hundreds of millions of people in the process.
Land’s audience was first drawn in by her quick wit filtered through a high-pitched SnapChat voice changer, but they have remained connected to her because of the way she shows us how to laugh at the chaos we all live through on a daily basis. The words in her stories and songs reach the hearts of audiences across the country reminding us of the many ways that real life can be really hard and really funny.
Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
