Hit-and-Run Staff Report Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 1 min ago

BANEBERRY—The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is searching for the driver of a red GMC pickup truck that struck a 14-year-old boy walking along Harrison Ferry Road on Sunday evening, Aug.20.Harrison Ferry Road is in Jefferson County, just outside of Baneberry. The THP is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the vehicle.He is described as an older man with a beard and long hair. He did not stop the vehicle and left the scene.Anyone with information regarding the driver of the truck is asked to call (865) 544-3384, extension 5584.
