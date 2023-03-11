The Spring Missions Bazaar is set for Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the church.

You won’t have to go hungry as there will be biscuits available during breakfast and barbecue plates during lunch. There will be baked goods and desserts available as well.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.