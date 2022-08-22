NASHVILLE—Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, nearly six cents over last week. This brings Tennessee into the 10th consecutive week of state gas price average declines, and the cheapest state average since February 28.The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 55 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago.

"After seven straight weeks of double-digit declines, the state gas price average is still falling, however, at a much slower pace this week, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "This could be a sign that pump prices may soon begin to stabilize and level out. Another factor that could potentially affect pump prices is hurricane season. Hurricanes have the potential to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, impacting large coastal refineries, and potentially impacting local pump prices."

