Members of Carson-Newman’s Alpha Chi Honors Society recently competed at the organization’s national convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Left to right: C-N students Derek Driskill or Newport, Hannah Halliburton and Helen Donahue.
JEFFERSON CITY – Carson-Newman undergrads are celebrating following Alpha Chi Honor Society’s national convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico earlier this month.
Carson-Newman’s Helen Donahue of Madison, Alabama, presented her paper "Anti-Mimesis, Technogenesis, and the Boundaries of the Plausible: Exploring Gendered AI in Film and Society." Her work won a $500 prize in the "Region III" category for best student paper in the southeastern United States, making it the third year in a row Carson-Newman has earned the honor.
Newport’s Derek Driskill presented his paper, "The Roman Jesus: Exploring the Gospel of Mark through Propp's Narratemes." His paper won the $100 "Clark Youngblood Prize for work in Philosophy and Religion."
“It’s no surprise that these students perform so well on the national level,” said Dr. Kip Wheeler, C-N professor of English and Alpha Chi sponsor. “Alpha Chi is the most prestigious honor society available for students at Carson-Newman.” Wheeler explained the society only accepts the top 10% of all juniors and seniors for membership, making the society competitive in competition.
Other students who had work accepted for the conference were Lillian Deal and Hannah Halliburton, who presented her personal creative writing, “I Am Color.”
