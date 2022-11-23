FALL BRANCH — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its preliminary report of an accident that occurred Monday, Nov. 14, at the intersection of Wilton Springs Road and Highway 321.
According to the report, a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old female from Newport was traveling south on Highway 321 near Wilton Springs Road. The vehicle did not stop at the stop sign on Highway 321, which leads onto Wilton Springs Road.
The Toyota then entered the path of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by James O’Sicky, 54, of Cosby. The front of the Suburban made contact with the left side center of the Toyota as the Toyota was making a left turn onto Wilton Springs Road.
The Toyota came to rest on the shoulder and partly on a private driveway facing east on Wilton Springs Road. The Suburban came to rest facing south, partially on the shoulder and in the eastbound lane of Wilton Springs Road.
According to two witnesses, the Toyota did not come to a stop at the stop sign before turning left onto Wilton Springs Road.
The driver of the Toyota was injured. Passengers in the vehicle she was operating included Liberty Beam, 20, of Newport, who was injured, as well as three juveniles — a 14-year-old female who was injured, a 15-year-old male who was injured, and a 16-year-old male who was not injured. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The minor driving the Toyota has been charged with failure to yield at a stop sign and two seatbelt violations. Passenger Beam has been charged with a seatbelt violation.
The report indicates O’Sicky was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.
