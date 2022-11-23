Cosby crash

A juvenile was charged with failure to yield and two seatbelt violations.

 PHOTO BY DAVID POPIEL

FALL BRANCH — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its preliminary report of an accident that occurred Monday, Nov. 14, at the intersection of Wilton Springs Road and Highway 321.

According to the report, a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old female from Newport was traveling south on Highway 321 near Wilton Springs Road. The vehicle did not stop at the stop sign on Highway 321, which leads onto Wilton Springs Road.

