Suppose I told you about a group of people who enjoy – I mean really enjoy bumping each other around at the water cooler. I mean – they enjoy it! They must really enjoy it because they always seem to be doing that every time they get together.
No, I am not talking about you or you or that other guy!
I bet you thought I was!
No, I am talking about my girls and boys and whatevers in the cattle herd out at the ranch.
I have regaled you with my good fortune to be able to live in the middle of God’s creation out on Larry and Lisa’s farm, and the front porch experience is really worth going home too.
But then, the girls and boys and whatevers come to see me and then make their mandatory visit to the water cooler right beside my home – near ‘bout 30 feet or so away.
It seems to be a rite of passage – that visit to the water cooler and whoever gets there first gets dibs on the line. But, Larry apparently never got the time to ‘splain the rules to all the boys and girls and whatevers and they don’t really play well with each other.
Now, I don’t know this from experience, and don’t really want to ever know this from experience, but I suppose when one of those big dudes and dudettes takes a notion to break the line, watch out!
The head butting is on!
Now, here is what I do not know from experience: how far would one of them knock me if they took a notion to head butt me? Into tomorrow? Into next week? I dunno, but I can only imagine!
Everything is going cool and calm and everyone is cool and calm and then, here comes the impatient one. He wants the water cooler all to himself, herself, or whateverself and he starts swinging and slinging that massive head every which a way, and whoever or whatever gets in the way is going to feel it three weeks from now!
But then, the first victim starts swinging and slinging back, and there is some head cracking going on!
Kinda reminds me of the way we act sometimes.
You can call it road rage, property line rage, parking place rage, or water cooler rage – whatever – but it can get really down and dirty sometimes.
In my 5-plus years of Bible ministry, I have taught the second coming of the Lord Jesus multiple times multiplied by multiple times and I usually work in a line or two that goes like this: “As we get closer and closer to the rapture and the appearing of the antichrist, the times are going to get worse and worse” as the Bible says: “perilous times shall come” ... and “evil men and seducers shall wax (“get”) worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived” (2 Timothy 3).
Yes, that is Bible and I taught that, but even as far back as “way back”, I didn’t see how it could possibly get any worse than it already was!
But, my oh my! Just open your eyes and see the evil that people do to other people and ask yourself: “Can it get any worse?”
Yes! It can! And it will and all the unsaved are going to experience it first hand! You just wait until the church is taken out and everything Godly is gone – you just imagine, if you can, how bad it can get!
Even so, come (quickly), Lord Jesus!
Don’t know how to get ready to meet the Lord when He comes?
I do, and I will share!
Tom Mooty has written this column since for 50 years and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com, and God bless each of you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.