The Del Rio News By Nellie Haney May 6, 2023

The Haney-Justice reunion will be held on Saturday, May 6 at noon at the Del Rio Community Center.

Regina Haney and Avery and Morgan spent last weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Joey Florence and Chase, Clair and Jackson in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Happy birthday to Bud Moorefield on the 29th and to Aunt Doris Stokely on the 24th. I hope they have many more.

Recently visiting Rose Norwood were Mr. and Mrs. Rick Smith, Lesa Shropshire and Leann and Chase, Gale Dunn, and Chris Crum.

I would like to send our sympathy to the family of John M. Ponder, who passed away. The family has our prayers.

Get well wishes to Dennis Gossett. He fell and broke some ribs.

Happy birthday to Deb Stokely on the 28th; Cathy Stokely on the 30th; and to Mayce Hall on the 2nd. I hope they all have many more.

Sunday dinner guests of Marie Grigsby were Mr. and Mrs. Troy Wilburn.

Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Norma Jean Stokely and Linda Stewart. We took lunch and we enjoyed it and had a wonderful visit.

Get well wishes to Bonnie Turner. She fell and broke her hip. She had surgery on her hip on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Rose Norwood, Gale Dunn and I visited her at Newport Medical Center.
