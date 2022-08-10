JEFFERSON CITY—Sounds of the Blues are coming to Jefferson City at the historic Mossy Creek Station. The event featuring internationally touring artist, Wayne Baker Brooks will be the start of a new music festival that is planned to take place annually in Jefferson County, hosting some of the top names in Blues Music.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, October 7, 2022, at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic Downtown Jefferson City, Blues Between the Lakes will also feature special guest entertainment and local favorite, BBQ 865 Food Truck.

