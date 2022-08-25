NASHVILLE—Colleges and universities across Tennessee are invited to participate in the Secretary of State’s 2022 College Voter Registration Competition during National Voter Registration Month in September.

"Our state and nation are stronger when all eligible citizens participate in the electoral process," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The first step to casting a ballot is registering to vote. Our College Voter Registration Competition is an easy and fun way to inspire students to get registered. If they are already registered, students can participate by encouraging their classmates to register to vote on campus and through social media.”

