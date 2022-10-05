There are some memories that burn in our hearts of something more wonderful than we could have imagined. That is the way I will remember my grandson’s wedding. Aidan is a Navy scuba diver and machinist mate on a nuclear submarine.

He leaves for deployment later in October, and his new bride, Alex, leaves for her first traveling job as an x-ray technician, soon after. The couple will spend a little over two weeks together before enduring a lengthy time apart.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.