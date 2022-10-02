SEVIERVILLE - Enjoy a delicious night on the Walters State Sevier County Campus while helping the Maples Institute of Culinary Arts’ “Bucks for Trucks” campaign to acquire a food truck. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. 

“This is a great fundraiser with many food truck operators and other food vendors coming on campus to share their specialties,” said Joe Cairns, head of the institute. “Those attending will also learn about our plans for a food truck to serve as a mobile lab, enabling us to offer dual enrollment courses and add to high school culinary programs.”

