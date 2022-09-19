COSBY—Cosmic Ties will host Chalk4Peace this Saturday, September 24 (rain date October 1st), at 4406 Hooper Hwy, Cosby, from Noon-4 p.m.
Cosmic Ties has participated in this art event since 2007 when the Boutique Gallery was featured on the Chalk4Peace promotional poster along with Ireland and South Africa.
Chalk4Peace is global art campaign giving communities an opportunity to artistically express what peace means to them and the importance of building peace within hearts, minds, neighborhoods and the world.
The event is international in scope with citizens becoming artists for a day using public spaces and a readily accessible chalk which will easily wash off with the rain. This event advocates for peace in a non-partisan manner such that all people may share their visions and messages of peace without regard to their nationality, ethnicity, or political beliefs.
Sidewalk chalk painting began during the renaissance in Italy as a tribute to Baby Jesus and The Virgin Mary. The Maddonarri, or artists created life size or larger images in chalk in front of a town’s cathedral as a homage of their faith. The Maddonari style of street chalk painting is one of the oldest artforms still practiced today.
Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee or CWEET, is organizing this event for the first time since Covid -19 stopped many group activities. CWEET works for healthy natural, diverse social and thriving economic environments in East Tennessee.
