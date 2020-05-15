The annual Decoration Day service for the McGaha-Blacks-Green-Coggins-Rollins Cemeteries on Black Mountain Road in Hartford will be held Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m. All relatives are asked to clean in these areas beforehand. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are encouraged to use their own discretion regarding attendance and interaction with others.
Latest e-Edition
Sign up for E-Alerts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Alerts
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- NPD: Body found at recycling center, investigation underway
- Human remains found in house fire debris
- Body found at Newport Recycling Center identified
- Tuesday morning fire under investigation
- Morristown man facing assault, disorderly conduct charges
- Robert Christopher Webb
- Police Reports - May 9
- 12th Annual Cruise Against Cancer has been rescheduled
- Police Reports - May 12
- Tommy Fred Giles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Top Homes
Top Cars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.