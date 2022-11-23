In 1993, as a veterans representative for the Florida Department of Labor, I was sent to Denver, Colorado, for training. While there I had a little free time and made my way to the Rocky Mountain National Park. It was winter time so I found the “Ridge Trail” road that goes from one side of the park over a 14,000 peak and out the other side of the mountains. When I stopped at the Ranger’s office, I got my first national parks pass. Since I was disabled, I received it for free.
I have used my pass almost a hundred times visiting and camping at beautiful sights across our country. There are passes that fit different categories of users and last week the National Parks Service issued a new pass that will give free access to Gold Star families and veterans.
WHAT THE PASS PROVIDES
The previous military lifetime pass was issued to current US military members and their dependents in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force, as well as Reserve and National Guard members.
The new military lifetime pass, which “waives entrance fees for the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and standard amenity recreation fees for the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites for current military service members and their dependents.” A pass covers entrance, standard amenity fees and day use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per vehicle fee areas (or up to four adults at sites that charge per person). Children ages 15 or under are admitted free.
Last week, on Veterans Day, the NPS expanded the pass, that does not expire, to include veterans and Gold Star Families, (Gold Star Families are next of kin of a member of the US Armed Forces who lost his or her life in a “qualifying situation,” such as a war, an international terrorist attack, or a military operation outside of the United States while serving with the US Armed Forces) authorized through the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022.
There are other discounts on camping and equipment rental in some cases that you can check on when signing up for the card. The NPS also has other annual and lifetime passes for different groups with their own eligibility requirements. Below is a list of those the most popular passes provided by the NPS.
