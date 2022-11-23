Pass

The new military lifetime pass now includes Gold Star and veteran designation.

In 1993, as a veterans representative for the Florida Department of Labor, I was sent to Denver, Colorado, for training. While there I had a little free time and made my way to the Rocky Mountain National Park. It was winter time so I found the “Ridge Trail” road that goes from one side of the park over a 14,000 peak and out the other side of the mountains. When I stopped at the Ranger’s office, I got my first national parks pass. Since I was disabled, I received it for free.

I have used my pass almost a hundred times visiting and camping at beautiful sights across our country. There are passes that fit different categories of users and last week the National Parks Service issued a new pass that will give free access to Gold Star families and veterans.

(0) comments

