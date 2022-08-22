Many of my columns over the last couple of months have centered on the PACT Act that had been like a ping pong ball. The House of Representatives passed the bill and sent it to the Senate. The Senate made lots of additions and changes, passed it and sent it back to the House. The House had a technical issue with the bill which was quickly resolved and sent back to the Senate. There it found opposition from a group of Senators who disagreed with it because it would add unneeded billions of dollars to the National Debt. After a week of discussion and pressure from Veterans activists and the media it was passed and sent to the President for signature.
When the President signed the bill, he released a statement that gives a complete and final overview of this legislation. To wrap up the series that I have done on this bill that will affect thousands of Veterans and their families I am sharing the following news release.
FACT SHEET - AUGUST 10, 2022:
President Biden Signs the PACT Act and Delivers on His Promise to America’s Veterans
“PACT Act Marks Most Significant Expansion of VA Health Care in 30 Years
Today, President Biden is delivering on his promise to strengthen health care and benefits for America’s veterans and their survivors by signing the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act is the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years.
In his first State of the Union address, President Biden called on Congress to send a bill to his desk that would comprehensively address toxic exposures that have impacted veterans, as well as their families and caregivers, and provide them with the health care and benefits they have earned and deserve. Thanks to the bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate Veterans Committees, the PACT Act does just that.
President Biden believes that our nation has a sacred obligation to properly prepare and equip the troops we send into harm’s way – and to care for them and their families when they return home. Sometimes military service can result in increased health risks for our veterans, and some injuries and illnesses like asthma, cancer, and others can take years to manifest. These realities can make it difficult for veterans to establish a direct connection between their service and disabilities resulting from military environmental exposures such as burn pits – a necessary step to ensure they receive the health care they earned.
President Biden made clear that supporting those who wear the uniform is a commitment that unites all Americans – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – and why he made supporting our veterans a core element of his Unity Agenda. And the legislation supports President Biden’s reignited Cancer Moonshot to help end cancer as we know it.
By signing the bipartisan PACT Act, President Biden is delivering for America’s veterans and their families, and demonstrating that we can – and will – come together where we agree to get big things done for our country.
The PACT Act: Delivering Critical Health Care and Other Benefits for Veterans
Named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer, this historic legislation will help deliver more timely benefits and services to more than 5 million veterans—across all generations—who may have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving our country. Danielle Robinson, the widow of Sergeant First Class Robinson, was a guest of the First Lady at President Biden’s first State of the Union address when he called on Congress to pass a law to make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures – like her husband – finally get the health care and benefits they deserve.
The PACT Act will:
To ensure veterans can receive high-quality health care screenings and services related to potential toxic exposures, the PACT Act expands access to VA health care services for veterans exposed during their military service. For post-9/11 combat veterans, the bill extends the period of time they have to enroll in VA health care from five to ten years post-discharge. For those combat veterans who do not fall within that window, the bill also creates a one-year open enrollment period. These expansions mean that more veterans can enroll in VA health care without having to demonstrate a service-connected disability.
The PACT Act codifies VA’s new process for evaluating and determining presumption of exposure and service connection for various chronic conditions when the evidence of a military environmental exposure and the associated health risks are strong in the aggregate but hard to prove on an individual basis. PACT requires VA to seek independent evaluation of this process as well as external input on the conditions it will review using this framework. The new process is evidence-based, transparent, and allows VA to make faster policy decisions on crucial exposure issues. This new process has already fundamentally changed how VA makes decisions on environmental exposures and ensures more veterans have access to the care they need.
The legislation removes the need for certain veterans and their survivors to prove service connection if they are diagnosed with one of 23 specific conditions. This greatly reduces the amount of paperwork and need for exams that veterans diagnosed with one of these conditions must complete before being granted access to health care and disability compensation, thereby speeding up their receipt of the benefits they have earned. This list includes 11 respiratory related conditions, along with several forms of cancer, including reproductive cancers, melanoma, pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, and brain cancers such as glioblastoma. Survivors of veterans who died due to one of these conditions may now also be eligible for benefits.
To better understand the impact of toxic exposures, the PACT Act requires VA to conduct new studies of veterans who served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War and analyses of post-9/11 veterans’ health trends. The new law also directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to convene a new interagency working group to develop a five-year strategic plan on toxic exposure research.
Ensuring veterans get the care they need includes ensuring that they are screened for toxic exposure and that VA personnel have the appropriate education and training. The PACT Act requires that veterans enrolled in VA health care be screened regularly for toxic exposure related concerns. This new law also requires VA to establish an outreach program for veterans regarding toxic exposure related benefits and supports, and to require additional toxic exposure related education and training for VA personnel.
This bill also delivers critical resources to VA to ensure it can deliver timely access to services and benefits for all veterans eligible – including those already enrolled. The PACT Act provides VA with mechanisms to enhance claims processing and to increase the workforce. The bill also invests in VA health care facilities by authorizing 31 major medical health clinics and research facilities in 19 states.”
LOCAL SUPPORT:
This weekend I ran into Congresswoman Harshbarger at a local event, she had supported the legislation when it first came to the House. She said her Assistant Chief of Staff Susan Falconer had done the research and reached out to former Congressman Dr. Phil Roe for his opinion of the PACT Act before she made her decision to back the bill. Dr. Roe said there were many good parts of the bill but there were several things, without being specific, he would have liked to have seen added or changed.
The Congresswoman added that with all the legislation and busy daily schedule she relies on her staff to help sort out the details. I have been working with Ms. Falconer about the many questions I have had on different legislation and agree with the Congresswoman that Susan is a valuable part of her team.
LEFT OUT AGAIN?
Again, the government draws a line in the sand between Veterans who have served before and after “9/11”. While the PACT Act adds some additional bases that make Vietnam Veterans eligible for Agent Orange benefits, they will have to continue to fight for any diseases that are associated with burning of wastes.
I know many people, including myself, that had to pull a half of a 55-gallon drum full of human wastes from under the “outhouse” or wooden platform we would sit on to relieve ourselves and burn it. I remember seeing smoke coming from piles of rubbish and burning villages as on missions I flew on while being in Vietnam. With the length of time and “loss” of records documenting any exposure it will be more difficult for the Vietnam Veterans to prove exposure.
My advice is “do not give up”. If you have any pictures or can get others who were stationed with you to support your claim, contact a service officer to file for service connection for you. If you have been seeing a doctor for any of the “presumptive conditions” listed in the legislation, be sure they add that your condition is “More likely than not” a cause of your exposure to airborne hazards or toxic exposure.
I am sure this is not the end of the discussion about what this legislation will do for our Veterans and the costs involved. I do think this is a good beginning, from our government, that will help those who have been affected by the exposure to toxins and radiation. I do not think this should, or will be, the fix-all legislation. There are many other United States bases that have been used for experimental development of contaminates and governmental leadership has been lacking when it comes to addressing the issues. If you have any concerns about being at a base not included in this legislation, please let me know. You can contact me at the information at the end of this column.
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, September 1st at 6 pm. You can contact the Commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 to 4. This month meeting will be Friday, September 2nd. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.